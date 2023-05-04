JELLY ROLL’S FOOD TRUCK BUSINESS ONLY HIRES FELONS

As co-owner of the Rolling With Jelly food truck in Nashville, Jelly Roll has one strict company policy unlike that of most every company in America — he ONLY hires felons. He told Audacy, “Our mission statement was, we only hire second-chance guys. Every other place in the world is like, ‘If you got a felony, you can’t work here.’ We’re only hiring felons. They run the food truck and come out on tour with us some nights.” Jelly Roll said he and his food truck partner, Jerry Gift, Jr., can relate as they have both “been in and out of jail, been through it all together.”

This summer, Jelly Roll and Gift will celebrate the food truck’s one-year anniversary.

Last weekend, the truck made its way to Kansas City, MO for the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Taste of Country.

Jelly Roll will release his new album, Whitsitt Chapel, on June 2nd. The album’s second single, “Need A Favor,” sits at Number 23 on the Mediabase chart this week.

