JELLY ROLL’S ‘BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN TOUR’

February 23, 2024
The “Son of a Sinner” singer will kick things off on Tuesday, August 27th at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and make stops in major U.S. cities like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New Orleans before wrapping up in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center on Sunday, October 27th.

Tour openers include Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

Jelly wrote on Instagram Thursday (February 22nd), “This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year— I can’t wait to see y’all at a show.”

Presale begins Tuesday (February 27th).

