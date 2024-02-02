Jelly Roll Pokes Fun at his Tattoos in New Super Bowl Commercial

In a new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial, Jelly Roll is shocked to see his tattoos on his face.

The ad shows him unloading his order, placing items in the medicine cabinet, and closing the door. Then, Jelly Roll sees himself in the mirror on the door, and pokes fun at his face tattoos, calling them “horrible.”

Uber Eats released a second celebrity teaser, before the big game, following a brief advertisement featuring David and Victoria Beckham.

