Jelly Roll held a pop-up concert at Walmart!

Jelly Roll held a pop-up concert for fans in his hometown of Antioch, Tennessee on Saturday (November 4th).

According to News Channel 5 Nashville WTVF, Jelly performed for hundreds of fans in the parking lot of his local Walmart after issuing a social media call that advertised a free performance for anyone who donated.

Taste of Country reports that the singer played some of his biggest hits, including “Need A Favor.”

Donations will continue to be collected at Nashville area Walmarts through December 15th.

