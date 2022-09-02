Jason Aldean needs a new Publicist

Jason Aldean was dropped by his longtime public relations firm yesterday (Thursday, September 1st) after his wife, Brittany, posted a video on Instagram last week that drew the ire of the likes of Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope who called her “transphobic.” The video showed a glam before and after of Brittany which she captioned, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” The GreenRoom has represented Jason for 17 years.

While not mentioning the recent controversy as the catalyst for the split, co-owner Tyne Parrish said, “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

So far, Jason has not commented on the split.

The GreenRoom’s other clients include Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Kip Moore.

