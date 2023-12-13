Jason Aldean leads Google’s list of trending searches for 2023.

Jason’s “Try That in a Small Town” led the list of search inquiries for songs, with Aldean also topping the trending musician’s list.

“Try That in a Small Town” gained attention after the video was pulled from CMT and labeled as a “modern lynching song.” The visual was filmed at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, TN, the site of a 1927 lynching and hanging and the location of a 1946 race riot in which two Black men were killed.

Right behind Aldean was rapper Ice Spice, followed by “Rich Men North of Richmond” country singer Oliver Anthony, Peso Pluma, Joe Jonas, Sam Smith, The 1975’s Matty Healy, Kellie Pickler, Kim Petras and Sexxy Red.