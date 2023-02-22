98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jason Aldean is already at work on his next studio album.

On Monday (February 20th), he shared several pictures of himself in the studio with the caption, “Today was the first day of recording the new album. Always a blast when we start making new music together. Love all these guys who have played on pretty much everything with me since the beginning. Album #11 Let’s f**kin GET IT!!!!!!!”

No word on whether the new project will coincide with the start of Jason’s Highway Desperado Tour, but he hits the road on July 14th in Bethel, NY with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Corey Kent.

Jason’s Macon, Georgia double album project was released in two parts last year.

