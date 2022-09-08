Jason Aldean Confirms ‘Claim To Fame’ Contestant Is His Cousin

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean turned to social media earlier this week to confirm that Logan Crosby, the runner-up on ABC’s new reality competition show, Claim To Fame, is, in fact, his cousin. He posted a throwback picture of the two together as well as a more current one on Instagram writing, “Well I’m glad I can finally tell y’all to go stream @claimtofameabc on Hulu and watch my lil Cuzzin @reallogancrosby do his thing. Proud of ya man. Way to represent the family.”

ABC describes Claim To Fame as “12 celebrity relatives . . . live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.”