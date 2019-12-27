It’s National Fruitcake Day
Get Baking, today is national Fruitcake Day. The fruitcake, perhaps one of the most mocked holiday gifts, is also a holiday giving tradition. It actually dates back to ancient Rome. By the 16th century, sugar was plentiful and bakers found that a lot of sugar could be used to preserve fruits. Combined, this led to a lot of candied fruit and the exponential growth of fruitcake making. Ever hear the phrase “nutty as a fruitcake?” That expression was coined in 1935 because of the huge amount of nuts some southern bakeries added to their fruitcakes because nuts were both plentiful and cheap.