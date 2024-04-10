Internet Providers Must Offer ‘Broadband Labels’ – with Pricing Info

We’ve got nutrition labels, to tell us what’s really in our food. Now, folks want to know what’s really going on with their internet services.

The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, will now require internet providers to be more transparent about prices and hidden fees.

These will be “broadband labels” – similar to the nutrition labels found on food products.

The labels will include details like monthly price, data rates and caps, contract length, and when prices will be going up.

Major providers will begin offering labels this month.

Will this help cut down on hidden fees? Should this rule be applied to other monthly services?