IHSA Defying Pritzker By Going Ahead With Basketball Season
Getty Images
(Bloomington, IL) — The Illinois High School Association is defying Governor Pritzker by going ahead with the basketball season as scheduled. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health put winter sports on hold and moved basketball from a medium-risk sport to a higher-risk sport earlier this week. But the IHSA Board of Directors decided yesterday to allow boys and girls basketball to begin practices on November 16th. Games can begin on November 30th. Masks will be worn by all players, coaches, and officials during play. The disagreement between the IHSA and the governor likely means the final decision to play will come down to each individual school district. Here’s the complete story from CBS-2 Chicago.