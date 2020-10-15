Icon Garth Brooks Delivers a Rousing Medley of Hits at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Getty Images
Garth Brooks performed a medley of hits for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. Brooks was also honored with the Icon award as it was presented to him by the former 2017 icon award recipient, Cher.
Brooks went through several hits including, “The Thunder Rolls”, “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” “The River,” “Standing Outside the Fire,” “That Summer,” “Dive Bar,” “Friends in Low Places,” and “The Dance.”
After Brooks’ performance, he thanked Cher, God, his wife, Trisha Yearwood, his manager, and the fans.
Garth has had 19 number ones on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and 17 number-one albums on the Billboard Country Albums chart. Garth joins other Billboard Icon Award recipients, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey.