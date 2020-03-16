Blood Shortage: A Request from the American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley
While social distancing and self-isolation might seem like an individual act, it actually benefits your neighbors on the whole. Here are some other ways you can help your community combat the coronavirus.
Donate money to a food bank, as some might need to rely harder on social services.
Donate Blood: This from Brian S. McDaniel, MSA Executive Director
In response to the critical need for blood, the American Red Cross of the Illinois River Valley will host a series of weekly blood drives beginning March 17, 2020. The drives will take place at our Chapter House at 1293 Windham Parkway in Romeoville, Illinois. To register, go to www.RedCrossBlood.org.
Over the last few days, we have seen blood drive cancellations grow at an alarming rate. Through March 13, about 1,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 46,000 fewer blood donations. We expect that number to rise.
Here in Northern Illinois, we have had 41 blood drives canceled due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in approximately 1,500 uncollected blood donations. As the number of COVID-19 cases grow, we do expect that number to increase unfortunately. Together, we must ensure a readily available blood supply for patients who are counting on us.
If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give blood or platelets, please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
- Type O donations are especially needed right now.
- The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.
- Donating blood does not impact or weaken the immune system.
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
American Red Cross
1293 Windham Parkway
Romeoville, IL 60446 08:00 AM – 02:00 PM
Friday, March 20, 2020
American Red Cross
12:00 PM – 06:00 PM
1293 Windham Parkway
Romeoville, IL 60446 12:00 PM – 06:00 PM
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
American Red Cross
12:00 PM – 06:00 PM
1293 Windham Parkway
Romeoville, IL 60446
12:00 PM – 06:00 PM
Thursday, March 26, 2020
American Red Cross
08:00 AM – 02:00 PM
1293 Windham Parkway
Romeoville, IL 60446
08:00 AM – 02:00 PM
Friday, March 27, 2020
Towneplace Suites by Marriott
12:00 PM – 04:00 PM
630 Bob Blair Rd.
Minooka, IL 60447
Stay on top of the news and become involved with neighborhood groups and local community organizations, sharing your advice and expertise where necessary. Also, use apps to stay in touch from afar.
And if you’ve already got a month’s worth of food and supplies stocked up, stop hoarding. You’ll be fine. Panic shopping only feeds fear.