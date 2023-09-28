How Many Pictures Do You Snap in ONE DAY?
What’s in your camera roll? A recent survey found the average American takes their phone out for a photo six times a day.
69% of respondents had photos of family members, 58% had selfies, and 52% had pet pics.
Respondents are more likely to take photos during graduations, weddings, and vacations. They’re also likely to look back on these pictures a little more than once a month.
70% of respondents intend to print out pictures; but only 19% do so often.
Andrew Laffoon of Mixbook has an interesting take on this: “In today’s digital age our camera rolls have become digital black holes where the stories behind our photos are getting lost.”
[I could see that. I just took three pictures, this morning, before 8:30 a.m. Here’s one of them.]
(See more, here: swnsdigital)