How Many Pictures Do You Snap in ONE DAY?

September 28, 2023 12:00PM CDT
How Many Pictures Do You Snap in ONE DAY?
Average American Takes Photos 6 Times a Day

What’s in your camera roll?  A recent survey found the average American takes their phone out for a photo six times a day.

69% of respondents had photos of family members, 58% had selfies, and 52% had pet pics.

Respondents are more likely to take photos during graduations, weddings, and vacations.  They’re also likely to look back on these pictures a little more than once a month.

70% of respondents intend to print out pictures; but only 19% do so often.

Andrew Laffoon of Mixbook has an interesting take on this:  “In today’s digital age our camera rolls have become digital black holes where the stories behind our photos are getting lost.

