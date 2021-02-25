How Many of Us Believe We Look Better With a Face Mask Than Without One?

A new survey asked people if they think wearing a mask makes them look BETTER than they do without one. And 16% of people say yes, it does. 29% of people say they look equally good with or without a mask . . . and 23% of people say they look worse in a mask.
That includes 14% of men and 17% of women . . . and the younger you are, the more likely you are to believe that’s true.
29% of people say they look equally good with or without a mask . . . and 23% of people say they look worse in a mask.
