Hours after her Breakup, Aaron Judge Offers Candid Confession about Taylor Swift
New York Yankees‘ 16th captain, Aaron Judge, likes Taylor Swift‘s country music.
His revelation comes on the heels of Swift’s breakup with The 1975’s Matty Healy. Some some call that a “rebound” romance – since it only lasted a month, following her breakup with Joe Alwyn.
Her personal life aside, people are interested in her music, like Aaron Judge. Judge discussed baseball with Mookie Betts in a recent interview, but they also discussed their love of Taylor Swift. “I was early on Taylor Swift fan when she was a little more country,” said Judge. “We’ll hide those songs that I like, we’ll save those ones.”
Recently the Yankees’ official Twitter had players list their top Swift songs, with responses varying from “Anti-Hero” to “22” to “Shake It Off.” Judge picked “Bad Blood.”