Holiday Warning: Fake Louis Vuitton Purses
If you’re lucky enough to receive a Louis Vuitton purse for Christmas, the odds that it will be genuine just increased.
U.S. Customers and Border Protection agents, Monday, seized a shipment of bogus Vuitton bags, headed to Logan Township, Pennsylvania, the agency announced.
“Customs and Border Protection officers encounter a wide variety of counterfeit consumer goods, like these trademark-infringing handbags,” says CPB director Casey Durst. “We continue to work with our trade and consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit products.”
The shipment, which contained 37 purses, would have been worth $130,000, had they been real Louis Vuittons.