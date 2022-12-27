Holiday Travelers Stranded after Southwest Airlines Cancelled Almost Three-Fourths of Its Flights

In particular, Southwest Airlines customers reported they were stranded by canceled flights, which most had booked to see loved ones, over the holiday season. CBS now reports the number has jumped to 71-percent, from about 60-percent, yesterday – that’s how many Southwest flights were not just delayed, but canceled.

Here’s how bad it got: Roughly 2,700 Southwest flights were cancelled – out of about 4,000 total cancellations – due to the unpredictable conditions, which airline officials apologized for… They said the weather was too risky to ride through.

Many travelers are still stranded at Midway, with no ride in sight – not Amtrak, Greyhound, rental car, nor trains which would help.

