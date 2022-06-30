Hero Saves Child From Bison at Yellowstone National Park

A Colorado man saved a child from a 1,800-pound bison, at Yellowstone National Park.
Video captures the bison, charging at the child – and the man, shielding the little one from harm.
The man suffered an arm injury, and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
Park Rangers want to remind us all that we should remember to give wild animals, in national parks, their space. Staying 25 yards away from large animals – like bison – is recommended.
Yellowstone has been partially closed – and still requires massive repair of roads and facilities – after epic flooding from snowmelt and rain.