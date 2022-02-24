      Weather Alert

Here’s Why Luke Bryan Loves to Gamble.

Feb 24, 2022 @ 9:00am
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan wants you to know why he loves to gamble.

He says, “I always have fun gambling.  I’m not a big, ‘Go out there and get all stressed out’ about gambling.  If you’re around me gambling, I just like to make some fun bets, smoke a cigar, drink a beer, high-five my buddies, cut up with the pit bosses and the dealers.

Bryan also shares that his favorite game is Blackjack, and adds, “It’s all kind of like a, just a fun little release for me.  When I’m gambling… I’m just having fun in the moment.  It’s not like I’m trying to come out here and pay for a pick-up truck…  My main thing is just to have fun.

