Here’s How Mr & Mrs Jelly Roll Celebrated his Latest Awards – Like a Regular Happy Couple

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Celebrate his New Awards at Bar They Visited for ‘First’ Dates in 2016

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO celebrated his recent iHeartRadio Music Awards wins by revisiting a bar they first visited in 2016, when they started dating.

Jelly Roll won awards for best new pop artist and best new country artist.

The couple shared a social media video of them, singing together, at the bar, to commemorate the occasion.

Jelly Roll also performed at the awards show and delivered a heartfelt speech thanking his wife, Bunnie, and expressing gratitude for the recognition.

Bunnie reflected on their 2018 breakup and how it ultimately strengthened their relationship, leading them on a “wild journey called life.”

