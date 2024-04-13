Here’s How Matthew McConaughey Would Teach People to Pronounce his Name

The Trick Matthew McConaughey Used to Teach People to Pronounce his Name…

It’s not always easy to pronounce certain spellings, let alone get it the way someone particularly likes to hear them. But it can be done, with a little help.

Matthew McConaughey shares how he used to teach people to pronounce his last name, correctly. He recalls telling his voice coach, “Man, I’m going to hear ‘McGonaghey’ and ‘McGonaghay.”

He then said, “And Tim goes, ‘Real easy. This is what you tell someone who mispronounces your name: It’s McConaughey, rhymes with ‘What would Madonna say?‘”

McConaughey explained: “One hundred percent, when I’ve said that, people always said ‘McConaughey’ after that.”

What other celebrity names are hard for you to pronounce?