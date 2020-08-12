Have You Heard About the ‘Living Lincoln Topiary Monument’? Road Trip!
This may be Lincoln like you’ve never seen him before. Ready for a late summer road trip? Well, pull up Macomb, on your map app, because the Living Lincoln Topiary Monument will be unveiled, Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at 10:00am.
The Macomb Area Convention & Visitors Bureau proudly announces the creation and installation of this unique sculpture, which honors and commemorates Abraham Lincoln’s connection to the western Illinois community and its historic downtown. It’s where Lincoln was last photographed – without a beard.
According to MACVB Executive Director Jock Hedblade, “This unusual and creative design element will reflect Lincoln’s change from the clean-shaven Senate candidate, who was photographed in Macomb in 1858, to the distinguished bearded president, who saved the Union… Which is an important part of Macomb’s Lincoln story, that many have never known.”
MACVB’s Unforgettable Forgottonia has collaborated with Western Illinois University Assistant Professor of Art, Duke Oursler and artist Dr. Marc Moulton for the design and creation of an original one-of-a-kind sculpture of our 16th U.S. president. The modern, yet traditional work will feature a unique topiary aspect, in which Lincoln’s beard will consist of flowers and greenery, making it the only sculpture of its kind in the world.
The City of Macomb generously offered the City Hall lawn on which it to be displayed.
The oversized bust will be approximately 15 feet high and 8 feet wide, with a mixed media construction of durable cast stone and steel.
