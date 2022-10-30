Haunted: About Half of Us Say We Have Been – May Still Be

Survey: At Least Half of Us Have Been Haunted by Ghosts

Since Monday is Halloween, a story about ghosts in The New York Times has grabbed our attention.

A survey, done by a home security company, reveals that nearly half of homeowners have believed that the (or a) house they lived in was haunted.

Another survey concludes that 44-percent were convinced they had lived in a haunted house.

Researchers attribute the increasing believe in ghosts to paranormal docu-dramas, a decline of religion, and pandemic jitters.

Or maybe the ghosts are getting restless?

To be fair, nobody interviewed for The Times story had ever encountered an aggressive or violent ghost.