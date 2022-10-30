Haunted: About Half of Us Say We Have Been – May Still Be
Since Monday is Halloween, a story about ghosts in The New York Times has grabbed our attention.
A survey, done by a home security company, reveals that nearly half of homeowners have believed that the (or a) house they lived in was haunted.
Another survey concludes that 44-percent were convinced they had lived in a haunted house.
Researchers attribute the increasing believe in ghosts to paranormal docu-dramas, a decline of religion, and pandemic jitters.
Or maybe the ghosts are getting restless?
To be fair, nobody interviewed for The Times story had ever encountered an aggressive or violent ghost.
- Have you ever had a ghostly experience?
- Do you believe in ghosts?
- If so, what do you think ghosts are?
- If you were haunted, would you run away or have a chat with it?
