Has Inflation Made Eggs a Luxury Item?

Are eggs now a luxury item?

The price of eggs has tripled, in certain places across the United States, with some high-end grocery locations pricing them at $11.49 per dozen.

Inflation and egg scarcity may be in part due to avian flu. 50 million birds died from the disease, last year.

CEO of Grit Capital, Genevieve Roch-Decter, went so far as to say, on Twitter, that eggs were “the new Bitcoin.”

Cardi B has mentioned high grocery store prices as well: “You might as well eat outside!”

