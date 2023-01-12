98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Has Inflation Made Eggs a Luxury Item?

January 12, 2023 12:00PM CST
Healthy Deviled Eggs as an Appetizer with Paprika

 

Are eggs now a luxury item?

The price of eggs has tripled, in certain places across the United States, with some high-end grocery locations pricing them at $11.49 per dozen.

Inflation and egg scarcity may be in part due to avian flu.  50 million birds died from the disease, last year.

CEO of Grit Capital, Genevieve Roch-Decter, went so far as to say, on Twitter, that eggs were “the new Bitcoin.”

Cardi B has mentioned high grocery store prices as well: “You might as well eat outside!

Learn more, here:   (NY Post)

