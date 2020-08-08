Happy One Week Anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Luke Combs – with a New Kind of Wedding Cake
Getty Images
When Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking got married last weekend, they celebrated with an absolutely unusual wedding cake – which may become “the new wedding thing.”
It’s a giant beer can, with a noteworthy addition to one of Combs’ most popular song titles. The words on it reveal that Luke wants Nicole to know that she has never broken his heart, either.
The new Mrs. Combs posted a photo yesterday and it’s awesome.