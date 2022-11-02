Halloween Candy Wrappers Everywhere?  Try ‘Trick or Trash’

If you’re into Halloween, you’ve probably got a lot of candy to enjoy this week. But it’s hard to enjoy all the small, annoying wrappers, afterward. There is a way to feel good about them, even though most candy wrappers cannot be recycled.

Wrappers made entirely out of foil, which are the same color inside and out, can go into the recycling bin. But most wrappers end up in the garbage.

However, there are some programs that will help you recycle wrappers, like Rubicon Technologies‘ Trick or Trash.

Trick or Trash sends collections boxes to communities, and later retrieves the boxes for recycling.

Trick or Trash boxes are available to organizations like schools and businesses for free. But they are sold to home customers for $100.

Learn more, here: (The Takeout)