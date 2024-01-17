Gwen Stefani Re-Unites with her Band – ‘No Doubt’

No Doubt is getting back together. And there’s little doubt that the project is taking time away from Mr. & Mrs. Blake Shelton. Each have already endured hefty celebrity schedules, as hosts of The Voice, and due to his ownership of the Ole Red chain of venues, as well as his work as a TV producer (on his own show, Barmageddon, and more).

In a video on the band’s X/Twitter page, Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont confirmed they’re reuniting, to “do a show” – with more details coming soon.

Many believe the reunion will happen at Coachella.

No Doubt burst onto the music scene in 1986 and released five albums. After they took time off, away from one another, the band released another album in 2012. Then, they broke up again in 2015.

What are your top three No Doubt albums?