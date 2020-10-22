Gwen Stefani Nonchalantly Responded to Rumors That She and Blake Shelton Called Their Wedding Off
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani was a guest on The Today Show’s “Fourth Hour” as she sat down with Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb to discuss returning to The Voice. During all the talk about turning red chairs and team Gwen versus team Blake, Hoda was able to get in a question regarding rumors that Gwen and Blake’s wedding (that hasn’t been set) was being called off. “So what’s happening with the wedding?” she asked. Stefani was quick to answer saying, “Wow… that’s a really good question, well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot, so that’s good.” Although Gwen didn’t share much more she teased fans saying, “I don’t know, We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”.