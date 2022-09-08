Gwen Stefani Launches Digital Platform for Make-Up Lovers

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)

Gwen Stefani and her beauty band Gxve launched ‘The Gxve Community‘ “a digital platform for makeup lovers to share their love of artistry.”

The platform will allow users to interact with each other, sell and earn commission from Gxve products, and share their ideas with one another.

Gwen said, “One thing I love is that our community is open to anyone – there’s no minimum social media following needed – just a passion for makeup and a positive attitude. My whole vision for the brand was to create a safe, open space for like-minded makeup lovers to express themselves. The GXVE Community makes this dream a reality.”