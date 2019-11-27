Google’s most searched ‘sides’ for Thanksgiving
Americans across the country are preparing their favorite Thanksgiving side dish. Google has mapped out the most searched side dishes state by state, and found that the mac-and-cheese is trending in California, Michigan and Maryland. Dressing is trending in the Southeast, stuffed mushrooms are big in Ohio and creamed corn is hot in Tennessee. In Illinois, we search for ‘stuffing’!