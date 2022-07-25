      Weather Alert

Google Makes Bid For NFL Sunday Ticket

Jul 25, 2022 @ 4:08pm
You can add Google to the list of tech companies throwing money at the NFL for its Sunday Ticket streaming package.

According to a New York Times report, Google has made a bid to stream games on YouTube, which it owns.

Other potential bidders include Apple, Amazon, and Disney – with Apple believed by many to be the frontrunner.

The Sunday Ticket is currently exclusive to Direct TV, but the current contract is set to end after the 2022 season. The rights could fetch up to $2.5 billion per year.

Are you surprised the Sunday Ticket isn't already on a streaming platform?

