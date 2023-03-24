98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Going, Going, Gone’ – That’s Where Luke Combs May Be When Son #2 Arrives

March 24, 2023 12:04PM CDT
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Luke Combs’ Wife Is Concerned He May Be Gone When Baby Comes

After Mr. and Mrs. Luke Combs announced that they are expecting their second son in September, Nicole Combs answered fan questions on her Instagram stories Tuesday night (3/22).

When a fan asked if she was nervous about Luke possibly not being there, when their baby is born, Nicole admitted she was:  “Not going to lie, yeah.  Mostly because I’m due between Australia and Europe.”

Nicole says that, because of Luke’s current world tour, he may be “Cutting it kind of close.”

When she was asked if they had picked out a name for their son, Nicole answered, “Not even one; boy names are TOUGH.”

