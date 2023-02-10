Go on a Cruise with Joe Nichols and Clint Black!

(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Next year’s Country Music Cruise will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a lineup including Joe Nichols, Clint Black, Tracy Lawrence, Neal McCoy, and Shenandoah, among others. They will all perform aboard Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam ship sailing from January 20 – 27, 2024. The seven-day cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale and make stops in Grand Turk, Key West and Half Moon Cay. Booking for the 2024 sailing is already open to the public.

Other entertainers scheduled to set sail include Home Free, Wade Hayes, Darryl Worley, Billy Dean, Jimmy Fortune, T. Graham Brown, and Linda Davis.

For more information, visit countrymusiccruise.com or call toll-free 866-476-2879.