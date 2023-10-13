Get Ready for the 2023 Solar Eclipse
October 13, 2023 8:52AM CDT
On October 14, an annular solar eclipse will pass over the United States, Central America, and South America. Only a few cities in the “path of annularity” will be able to see the “ring of fire” created when the moon aligns perfectly with the sun. However, those outside the path of annularity can still see a partial view of the eclipse. It is important to remember to protect your eyes when viewing the eclipse, either with eclipse glasses or through indirect viewing methods. Additionally, don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun’s rays during the eclipse.
Solar Eclipse by the numbers:
- An annular solar eclipse will occur on October 14, 2023.
- The eclipse will be visible in the United States, Central America, and South America.
- Only a few cities in the “path of annularity” will see the “ring of fire” effect.
- A live stream of the eclipse will be available for those outside the path of annularity.
- A map shows viewing times for various cities.
- Partial views of the eclipse will be visible in several states.
- The eclipse will start in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT.
- It is important to protect your eyes when viewing the eclipse.
- Eclipse glasses or indirect viewing methods are recommended.
- Skin should also be protected from the sun during the eclipse.
