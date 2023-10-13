Get Ready for the 2023 Solar Eclipse

On October 14, an annular solar eclipse will pass over the United States, Central America, and South America. Only a few cities in the “path of annularity” will be able to see the “ring of fire” created when the moon aligns perfectly with the sun. However, those outside the path of annularity can still see a partial view of the eclipse. It is important to remember to protect your eyes when viewing the eclipse, either with eclipse glasses or through indirect viewing methods. Additionally, don’t forget to protect your skin from the sun’s rays during the eclipse.

