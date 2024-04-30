Dolly Parton Launching Alcohol Line

Dolly Parton is launching a range of alcoholic beverages. According to The Sun, the singer has trademark “Parton Family Cellars” in America and in the UK. Parton has previously said she is not much of a drinker as there is alcoholism on both sides of her family. A source claims, “She isn’t a huge drinker herself but she likes to have something special when she does fancy a tipple.” Reports indicate that Parton could be releasing the range of wines as early as this year. What do you drink when you want something “special?”