Dolly Parton Launching Alcohol Line

April 30, 2024 9:07AM CDT
Dolly Parton is launching a range of alcoholic beverages. According to The Sun, the singer has trademark “Parton Family Cellars” in America and in the UK. Parton has previously said she is not much of a drinker as there is alcoholism on both sides of her family. A source claims, “She isn’t a huge drinker herself but she likes to have something special when she does fancy a tipple.” Reports indicate that Parton could be releasing the range of wines as early as this year. What do you drink when you want something “special?”

