GARTH OFFICIAL SIGNATURE TATTOO

Garth Brooks‘ fans will be able to have the superstar’s autograph permanently inked on their body exclusively by an artist named Nilson at Hypnotic Tattoos in Las Vegas. Garth announced the news on Twitter in conjunction with his new Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The tweet read in part, “You guys asked for it and Garth made it happen. Nilson at Hypnotic Tattoos is the only artist with Garth’s official signature if you are looking to get a tattoo while you’re in Vegas . . .”

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE opened last weekend. He performs another show tonight (Thursday, May 25th).

