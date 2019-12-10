Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Make Surprise Appearance at Nashville Unlimited Concert
Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood made a surprise appearance at Christ Church Cathedral’s Nashville Unlimited Concert on Monday. (December 9)
The country music stars were joined by Emmylou Harris, Charles Esten, Riders in the Sky, The McCrary Sisters, Charlie McCoy, Andy Leftwich, Don Schlitz, Rob Ickes, and Trey Hensley.
This will be the 20th year that Christ Church Cathedral has hosted the event which benefits The Room at the Inn.
More performances are scheduled for Tuesday. The concert is free but a minimum donation of $20 is suggested. Doors open at 6 pm and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Here’s the complete story and photo’s from the Tennessean.