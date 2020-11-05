Garth Brooks Is Not Afraid to Dish Out Cooking Advice for Trisha Yearwood
Sure, Trisha Yearwood has multiple cookbooks and a cooking show… But she says her husband (& fellow country music superstar), Garth Brooks, will still speak his mind about her cooking… “And he also has no trouble letting me know if I need to change something.”
She recently revealed that he is actually a pretty good cook, though he often makes fun of his own culinary choices. Yearwood says his warm pasta salad and his taco pizza are her favorites. She has more expertise, when it comes to classic southern menu items.
But Trisha also explains that he does his fair share of cooking, when they are home.
Who would you rather have cook for you — Garth or Trisha?