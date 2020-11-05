      Weather Alert

Garth Brooks Is Not Afraid to Dish Out Cooking Advice for Trisha Yearwood

Nov 5, 2020 @ 9:06am

Sure, Trisha Yearwood has multiple cookbooks and a cooking show…  But she says her husband (& fellow country music superstar), Garth Brooks, will still speak his mind about her cooking…  “And he also has no trouble letting me know if I need to change something.”

She recently revealed that he is actually a pretty good cook, though he often makes fun of his own culinary choices.  Yearwood says his warm pasta salad and his taco pizza are her favorites.  She has more expertise, when it comes to classic southern menu items.

But Trisha also explains that he does his fair share of cooking, when they are home.

Who would you rather have cook for you — Garth or Trisha?

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriters Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
TAGS
#GarthBrooks #GoodCook #Kitchen #TrishaYearwood
Popular Posts
A Truck-Sized Asteroid Will "Buzz Cut" Earth Today
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
Which Cars Get the Most Speeding Tickets?
“STRANGER THINGS”: The Parking Lot Experience
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: To Be Happier - Get Out Of Your House