Garth Brooks’ ‘Friends In Low Places’ Bar Opens in Nashville on Black Friday.

Nashville’s Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, owned by country legend Garth Brooks, will open on Lower Broadway’s iconic stretch, this weekend.

The bar and venue is at 411 Broadway. It opens on Black Friday (November 24). As you might guess, it gets its name from Brooks’ mega-hit song. While guests can dance and drink the night away, there will also be a store, of course. That’s where people can buy licensed merchandise from Garth and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Items are available online, as well.

Garth will perform for opening night. Fans who can’t be in Nashville can still watch Garth’s performance. It will be on Amazon Prime Video on November 24 at 6 p.m.

Safety for guests is number one for Garth, who partnered with Nashville police for a substation alongside the bar.

Garth says everyone will be welcome to his new bar. “I’m with love. Come on this ship or not, but love is big enough for all of us,” Garth told CBS.

Which Broadway bar is your favorite?