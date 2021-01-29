Gabby Barrett Continues Billboard History-Making Streak
(AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Gabby Barrett continues her history-making run this week with “I Hope” notching its 25th week atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. This is the third-longest-leading Number One single since the chart began as an all-encompassing genre ranking in October 1958.
“I Hope” is now certified four times platinum for more than four million downloads.
Gabby’s sophomore single, “The Good Ones,” is a current Top 15 hit and climbing at Country radio.
Earlier this week, Gabby announced the birth of her daughter, Baylah May, on January 18th. This is her and husband Cade Foehner’s first child.