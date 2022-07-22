      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY PHROGGING: This Scary New ‘Roommate’ Trend Will Phreak You Out

Jul 22, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Abandoned old cottage in woodland at night
What The Phrog?  Scary New Trend Gains National Attention
What the Phrog?

Phrogging,” or the act of living in someone’s house – without their knowledge – is an actual trend, which is gaining nationwide attention.

Some people may think there’s a ghost in their home; when, really, there’s another person living there.

And in the current high-interest, near recession economic chaos, of extremely high cost-of-living and high-rent, it’s less surprising than we might think.  “Necessity is the mother of invention,” perhaps.

The term comes from the home-hopping nature of frogs.

