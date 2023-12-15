FRISKY FRIDAY FUNDAMENTAL: Here’s Who Women Really Want for a Partner

The University of Göttingen has conducted a study which gets to the bottom of what women consider tops. Researchers surveyed 20,000 single women between the ages of 18 and 67, in 150 countries. They included women of all sexual orientations.

At all ages, women want a supportive and kind partner. It’s not about financial support. It’s emotional support.

Older women look for more confidence. They’re also more open to having a younger partner.

And, after age 28, women are not as concerned about whether or not a partner would be a good parent.

“These insights are exciting because they challenge conventional notions of how age is linked to the way women picture the partner of their dreams,” study author Laura Botzet said.

