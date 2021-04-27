      Weather Alert

Get in Your Garden – You’ll Get as Healthy as If You Started Running or Cycling

Apr 27, 2021 @ 9:26am

Go ahead and get gardening.  It will keep you healthy.  Researchers from the Royal Horticultural Society have found that, people who garden, every day, have well-being scores which are 6.6-percent higher, and stress levels that are 4.2-percent lower, compared to those who do not garden at all.

Researchers say the increase in well-being, which comes with gardening, is comparable to the increase in well-being which people get from doing regular, vigorous exercise – such as cycling or running.

Study author Dr. Lauriane Chalmine-Pui adds, “The more you garden, the better the outcome.  From a mental health perspective, it doesn’t seem you can overdose on gardening. […] When gardening, our brains are pleasantly distracted by nature around us.”

Dig up more, here:  (Daily Mail)

