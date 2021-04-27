Get in Your Garden – You’ll Get as Healthy as If You Started Running or Cycling
Go ahead and get gardening. It will keep you healthy. Researchers from the Royal Horticultural Society have found that, people who garden, every day, have well-being scores which are 6.6-percent higher, and stress levels that are 4.2-percent lower, compared to those who do not garden at all.
Researchers say the increase in well-being, which comes with gardening, is comparable to the increase in well-being which people get from doing regular, vigorous exercise – such as cycling or running.
Study author Dr. Lauriane Chalmine-Pui adds, “The more you garden, the better the outcome. From a mental health perspective, it doesn’t seem you can overdose on gardening. […] When gardening, our brains are pleasantly distracted by nature around us.”
