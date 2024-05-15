98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cody Johnson Will Perform for the American Idol Finale + He's Up for Top Honors at ACM Awards

May 15, 2024 11:00AM CDT
Cody Johnson is bringing country music to Sunday’s American Idol season finale.

The “Dirt Cheap” singer joins a star-studded lineup of performers, which includes the Idol judges Katy PerryLuke Bryan and Lionel RichieWynonna JuddHootie & the Blowfish, Christian music hitmaker CeCe WinansNew Kids on the BlockJason Mraz and Jon Bon Jovi, who’s also mentoring the show’s top three contestants.

Which song Cody’s performing has yet to be announced.

You can catch the season 22 finale of American Idol Sunday at 7 [8 p.m. ET] on ABC.

Cody is nominated in five categories at this year’s ACM Awards, including one for the show’s highest honor:  Entertainer of the Year.

You can stream the show and Cody’s upcoming performance live, Thursday at 7 [8 p.m. ET] on Prime Video.

Recent Posts