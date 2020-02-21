FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: One of Music’s Best Love Stories – Morris & Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd might be one of the cutest couples in music.
When they started out as writing partners, Morris and Hurd made beautiful music for major artists, such as Tim McGraw.
The couple eventually evolved into a romantic relationship… Ryan proposed to Maren on July 3, 2017, in the middle of a lake.
Maren admits that she relies on Ryan. She told Esquire, “I need [Ryan]—that’s not weak. He grounds me.”
Of course, as with any relationship, there have been trying times for the couple. After their honeymoon, Morris went on a massive world tour with Niall Horan. But both Morris and Hurd admit that the time apart actully made their bond stronger. Absence really CAN make the heart grow fonder… Could be a good song!
Now with a baby boy on the way, Maren and Ryan are getting ready for one of the biggest events of their lives, and you can bet there will be more music on the way from the lovebirds to celebrate their new addition.