98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

FRISKY FRIDAY FRYING PAN: Women Rate their Exes on THIS Website

October 7, 2022 11:30AM CDT
Share
FRISKY FRIDAY FRYING PAN: Women Rate their Exes on THIS Website
Photo taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Some Women Are Rating their Exes on a Website – It’s Like an “Ex Advisor”

Tracy Tegan has created a website that has been dubbed “Tripadvisor for exes.”  It’s under a brand name called “Girl Power,” but it’s got that fake look. 

The idea:  Ladies leave reviews of their past partners on the “Ex-Boyfriend List” And most of them are not flattering.

Tegan created the list after having her own heart broken by a cheater.  Some of the reviews discuss regular relationship woes.  But others reveal problematic and manipulative behavior.

We all go through that bad breakup, and we just need a space to share our feelings,” Tegan said. Feel like you’ve got to take a look, or find a certain someone?  Visit exboyfriendlist.com.

Investigate more, here:  (NY Post)##X

More about:
#ExAdvisor
#ExBoyFriendList
#FriskyFriday
#NYPost
#TripAdvisorofExes
#XBF

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
5

Country Superstar Gets Booed at Iowa Show -Then Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

Recent Posts