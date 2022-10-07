FRISKY FRIDAY FRYING PAN: Women Rate their Exes on THIS Website

Photo taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Some Women Are Rating their Exes on a Website – It’s Like an “Ex Advisor”

Tracy Tegan has created a website that has been dubbed “Tripadvisor for exes.” It’s under a brand name called “Girl Power,” but it’s got that fake look.

The idea: Ladies leave reviews of their past partners on the “Ex-Boyfriend List” And most of them are not flattering.

Tegan created the list after having her own heart broken by a cheater. Some of the reviews discuss regular relationship woes. But others reveal problematic and manipulative behavior.

“We all go through that bad breakup, and we just need a space to share our feelings,” Tegan said. Feel like you’ve got to take a look, or find a certain someone? Visit exboyfriendlist.com.

Investigate more, here: (NY Post)##X