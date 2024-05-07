98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lainey Wilson Opening Nashville Bar in FGL House Location

May 7, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Lainey Wilson Opening Nashville Bar in FGL House Location
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

Lainey Wilson is set to become a bar owner on Nashville’s Broadway Street, joining Miranda Lambert as the only two women to own bars in the area.  Wilson is partnering with TC Restaurant Group – they’re known for celebrity-branded bars like Luke Bryan‘s 32 Bridge Food + Drink and Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

The new bar will replace FGL House, a partnership between Florida Georgia Line and TC Restaurant Group, which recently closed.

While details about Wilson’s bar are still under wraps, TC Restaurant Group is also working on opening Morgan Wallen‘s “This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen” in Nashville.

The country music scene in Nashville has seen a surge in celebrity-owned bars, with artists like Eric Church and Garth BrooksAlan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and many more are already there.

Which Broadway Street bar is your favorite?

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Association )

