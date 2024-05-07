Lainey Wilson Opening Nashville Bar in FGL House Location

Lainey Wilson is set to become a bar owner on Nashville’s Broadway Street, joining Miranda Lambert as the only two women to own bars in the area. Wilson is partnering with TC Restaurant Group – they’re known for celebrity-branded bars like Luke Bryan‘s 32 Bridge Food + Drink and Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

The new bar will replace FGL House, a partnership between Florida Georgia Line and TC Restaurant Group, which recently closed.

While details about Wilson’s bar are still under wraps, TC Restaurant Group is also working on opening Morgan Wallen‘s “This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen” in Nashville.

The country music scene in Nashville has seen a surge in celebrity-owned bars, with artists like Eric Church and Garth Brooks. Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and many more are already there.

Which Broadway Street bar is your favorite?