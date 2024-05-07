Viral Video: Restaurant Patron Reveals Fuzzy Math for ‘Suggested Tips’

While griping about tipping – for seemingly everything, these days – isn’t something new, one Instagram user has gone viral – after he caught some fuzzy math – on the touchpad of one restaurant’s “suggested tip” menu.

“10% of $27 is not $6,” Mark O’Brien noted in the video, showing that another potential choice, 18%, should not be $7.20 on his $27 tab.

The post attracted thousands of likes, with the peeved patron imploring others to “CHECK YOUR MATH!”

He explains, “15% should be $4.05 [but] it autogenerated $6.22! At 18% it should be $4.86 it autogenerated $7.47!”

He continued, “At 20% it should be $5.40 it autogenerated $8.30! And at 25% it should be $6.75 and it autogenerated $10.37!”

For those who’re not mathematically inclined, the tip marked by the eatery as “15%” actually works out to be nearly 23%; “18%” was around 27.6%. The suggested 20% tip was closer to 30.7%, and the “25%” choice O’Brien was offered was in reality a potential 38.4% tip.

O’Brien’s post was so popular, it prompted a response from the restaurant, which insisted to ABC News that Mark wasn’t being “scammed.” A rep insisted he had received a discount, and noted – about its touchpad options, “We have a disclaimer that alerts guests that the tip is calculated before discounts.”

Undoubtedly, not as many people who tap those buttons would read that kind of fine print.

One commenter suggested, “I don’t tip if I order standing up.”

Many of the replies to O’Brien’s post had the same simple suggestion: “That’s why you use the custom for 0%.”

[ Think about this: What if you’re just ordering a drink cup and a prepared snack at a counter? I think no tip is OK, here. If you’re asking your server to remember special dietary needs or the server makes your occasion extra special, I think you absolutely rise above 20-25%. If someone takes care of you, for a seated meal, you should take care of that server, commensurately. Right? ~ Mo ]