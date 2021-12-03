      Weather Alert

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Should You Break Up Before or After Christmas?

Dec 3, 2021 @ 11:00am
Christmas is fast approaching; so if you’ve been thinking of breaking up with someone, you’ll want to move quickly.

InsideHook recommends that you might as well just end things now, as there’s always going to be some excuse not to pull the trigger…  And the longer you wait, the easier it’s going to be to talk yourself out of doing it, at all.

It’s likely the person already knows you’ve been thinking about it anyway.  So, it’s possible that it really won’t ruin their winter holiday—in fact, one could argue that it’s worse to be broken up with after Christmas than before.

Besides, doing it now means there’s still some built-in seasonal cheer to soften the blow.  And, either one of you might meet someone new, during this season of gatherings – whether in person or at a virtual fete.

In addition, if you break up with them now, you won’t waste money on a gift, and neither will they.  Hook up with more, here:  (InsideHook)

